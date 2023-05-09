The time has come, Beyoncé Renaissance tour starts tomorrow, 10 May, kicking off in Sweden. Regardless if you’re a big Beyoncé fan or not, we all know that seeing Queen B live is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So it’s no surprise that Renaissance ticket holders can’t contain their excitement.
Online footage of Beyoncé rehearsing for the tour has gone viral and it’s sending the Beyhive into hysterics. If that wasn’t enough, the setlist for the concert went public, and it appears that Queen B will be performing for three hours straight.
Here’s what everyone’s saying about their Renaissance anticipation...
We’re all so excited to finally see the Queen in real life.
We don’t want to see any spoilers of the tour, though.
We’re all wondering what we’re going to wear.
Forget about outfits, what will Beyoncé perform?
Are we really going to be standing for three hours though?!
