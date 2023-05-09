Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

The time has come, Beyoncé Renaissance tour starts tomorrow, 10 May, kicking off in Sweden. Regardless if you’re a big Beyoncé fan or not, we all know that seeing Queen B live is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So it’s no surprise that Renaissance ticket holders can’t contain their excitement.

Online footage of Beyoncé rehearsing for the tour has gone viral and it’s sending the Beyhive into hysterics. If that wasn’t enough, the setlist for the concert went public, and it appears that Queen B will be performing for three hours straight.

Here’s what everyone’s saying about their Renaissance anticipation...

We’re all so excited to finally see the Queen in real life.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour starts in 3 days and I’m so excited you’d think I was going to every tour stop with her — 🍃 (@1rxz___) May 7, 2023

I can’t wait to see Beyoncé.



I’ve never been THIS excited for a concert in my LIFE — YS (@yeamasaphare) May 9, 2023

Beyhive on my timeline flying from all over the world to Stockholm for Beyoncé… y’all are so dedicated. — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) May 9, 2023

Here to see my queen in Stockholm @beyonce pic.twitter.com/ObWoUEZlLT — ReneighLili (@ReneighLili) May 7, 2023

We don’t want to see any spoilers of the tour, though.

the way I’m going to have to hibernate from social media to avoid Beyoncé tour spoilers 😭 — lou (@lousaysthings) May 5, 2023

I’ve already seen TWO Beyoncè tour spoilers on TikTok. I’m going to have to delete that app until Mrs Knowles-Carter is back in her yard wid har pickney dem cus you lot don’t know how to behave. — lambrinimami (@llcoolnay_) May 6, 2023

If you want to avoid spoilers for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour, you’ll definitely want to mute these hastags: #RENAISSANCEWorldTour #RWT2023 https://t.co/OrHyvjz2mM — RENAISSANCE Updates (@B7Album) May 8, 2023

the hive trying to mute “words” to avoid Renaissance World Tour spoilers as if it’s not gonna be just “JJSHJSHKDHKDNSSKSSK;KDJK” down the TL with video clips attached pic.twitter.com/e4xswddpST — big lis’ (@fckyoulisa) May 8, 2023

We’re all wondering what we’re going to wear.

I need to find my outfit for Beyoncé! — Baba Voss’ Wife (@BlackHippie_x) May 9, 2023

I need to buy my Beyonce outfit, the concert gonna be here before I know it — TouDifferent (@__metou) May 7, 2023

Planned my outfit for Beyoncé, it arrived today and it BANGED irl the way it did in my head — sameen (@littlecherubbb) May 6, 2023

Forget about outfits, what will Beyoncé perform?

me waiting for beyonce to perform green light at renaissance pic.twitter.com/08QbMJdtt0 — dior bradshaw (@diorsvision) May 6, 2023

If Beyoncé is gonna add If I Were a Boy to the set list she may as well do me a solid and add my secret fav Best Thing I Never Had. Better yet invite Usher and perform Love In This Club since we’re being silly — a. (@Abi_Mulan) May 9, 2023

My body will transcend when I see Beyoncé perform Heated. — a. (@ashleyxkim) May 3, 2023

beyoncé needs to perform blow live on this tour im so serious pic.twitter.com/pyBMivzT1k — ً (@slayyawz) May 9, 2023

When I finally get to see Beyoncé perform “Already” and “power”

Live pic.twitter.com/2cHf06hLRO — THE BLACK Oprah (@TheeMokonzi) May 8, 2023

Are we really going to be standing for three hours though?!

3 hours standing for beyoncé… i can do all things through christ who strengthens me i guess — raine 🌧 (@rainepdf) May 6, 2023

Girl they sayin the beyoncé show will be 3 hours long. Y'all not scared???? — ً (@neuenegro) May 6, 2023

Beyoncé doing 3 hours shows.... pic.twitter.com/dclZI32gum — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) May 5, 2023