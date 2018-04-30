The BFI Southbank, one of London’s flagship cinemas, has apologised after a woman with Asperger’s was “forcibly dragged” from a film screening for laughing too loudly.

Tamsin Parker’s behaviour prompted complaints from fellow cinema goers during the film, with one alleged to have told her to “shut the fuck up, bitch”, and others applauding when she was removed.

But some audience members were left “shaking with anger” at her treatment. They said when Parker was led out by an usher, she turned to the audience and said: “I’m sorry I have Asperger’s.”

Parker’s sister has since confirmed that she was attending the cinema for her 25th birthday.

Lloyd Shepherd, who was in the auditorium at the time for the screening of the western The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, said: “There was a young woman who, when we came in, stood up and turned around and said ‘I’m so excited’ with her hands in the air.

“When an amusing moment in the film came she laughed very loudly and I suppose a little bit longer than everyone else which was a bit startling and that behaviour continued.

“It was a bit odd at first but then it was fine, it was obviously just what she was like.”

In a statement the BFI said it was “sincerely sorry” for the way it handled the incident.

“Our priority is for everyone to be able to enjoy our venue and we try hard to provide a good experience to our customers, however yesterday, in what was a challenging and complex situation, we got it wrong,” the BFI said.

The cinema said it was taking the situation seriously, and would be investigating the incident. “We can and must do better in accommodating all the needs of our customers and we will be addressing what additional provisions and staff training we can put in place to deal with all situations with sensitivity.”

The BFI said the man who swore at Parker was also removed from the screening.