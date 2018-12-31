It’s that time of year where we all start to feel reflective, and look back at the last 12 months... So who better to take a stroll down memory lane with than former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ champion Bianca Del Rio?

Known for her no-holds-barred approach to comedy, Bianca pulled no punches when she sat down with HuffPost UK to review the last year, covering everything from the Royal Wedding to Theresa May’s less-than-impressive dance moves.

And let’s just say, as ever, when Bianca gets going, nobody is safe.

Bianca has a lot to look forward to in 2019, as she’ll be touring venues all over the UK and Ireland from September onwards, including a stop at Wembley Arena on Saturday 21 September, where she’ll make herstory as the first drag performer to headline at the iconic venue.

See what she had to say about some of 2018′s biggest stories in the video above.