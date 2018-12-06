‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ champion Bianca Del Rio has shared her thoughts on the upcoming British version of the show, which was announced earlier this week.
Bianca was chosen to be “America’s next drag superstar” by RuPaul at the end of the show’s sixth series, ahead of fellow finalists Courtney Act and Adore Delano.
Speaking about the impending UK series, Bianca said: “I think it’s amazing. I’ve been here for quite some time, it’s been five years since my season, so I think it’s brilliant.
“I’ve met so many fabulous UK queens, and I think this is a perfect opportunity for them to go around and get exploited on social media like we all do. Good luck, bitches!”
She continued: “That means to say that drag is kind of everywhere, and drag is kind of becoming mainstream, and that ain’t a bad thing. So I’m excited!
“And if they’re horrible… it’s just as entertaining. And then we can all sit at home on our phones saying ‘ha ha ha, look at this bitch’. Because that’s what we do. Hateful gays. And 13-year-old straight girls.”
On the differences between British and American drag queens, Bianca joked: “Oh. In America we wear deodorant. No, I think anywhere, even in America, there are so many pockets, even if you look at ‘Drag Race’ in particular, there’s Southern drag or pageant drag… so it just kind of depends on where you are. And hopefully they can showcase what you guys have to offer.
“But I think it’s going to be entertaining, and that’s most important, it should be entertaining.”
Referencing recent finalist Asia O’Hara’s butterfly debacle, she concluded: “And don’t bring butterflies!”
After years of fans calling for a British version of ‘Drag Race’, RuPaul finally confirmed on Wednesday that a UK series would be coming to BBC Three in 2019.
Both RuPaul and regular judge Michelle Visage will be sitting on the panel, with 10 queens competing for the crown.
Bianca Del Rio’s ‘It’s Jester Joke’ UK arena tour will hit venues around the country, including Wembley Arena, in 2019.