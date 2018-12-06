‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ champion Bianca Del Rio has shared her thoughts on the upcoming British version of the show, which was announced earlier this week.

Bianca was chosen to be “America’s next drag superstar” by RuPaul at the end of the show’s sixth series, ahead of fellow finalists Courtney Act and Adore Delano.

Speaking about the impending UK series, Bianca said: “I think it’s amazing. I’ve been here for quite some time, it’s been five years since my season, so I think it’s brilliant.

“I’ve met so many fabulous UK queens, and I think this is a perfect opportunity for them to go around and get exploited on social media like we all do. Good luck, bitches!”