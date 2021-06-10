Joe Biden Will Not Believe PM's 'Abject' Excuse For Brexit ‘Mess’, Lisa Nandy Suggests

Joe Biden will not believe Boris Johnson’s “nonsense” claim that the government underestimated how difficult trade would be for Northern Ireland under the terms of its own Brexit deal, Labour has said.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast that the government’s “excuse” for the region’s post-Brexit settlement was “pure and utter drivel”.

Tensions between the UK and EU over the way the Brexit deal affects Northern Ireland are threatening to overshadow Johnson’s first face-to-face talks with Biden on Thursday and the subsequent G7 summit in Cornwall over the weekend.

The US president has already taken the extraordinary step of ordering officials to deliver a formal diplomatic rebuke to the UK for imperilling the Northern Ireland peace process over Brexit, according to the Times.

Johnson and his Brexit minister Lord Frost want the EU to be less “purist” about applying checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, but Brussels is threatening a trade war with the UK unless it properly implements the deal it signed up to.

Biden is expected to use Thursday’s meeting to urge the PM to “stand behind” the Northern Ireland protocol that he negotiated, but which has triggered the dispute with the EU.

Nandy said Biden is unlikely to believe Frost’s excuse that the UK “underestimated” the impact of the protocol on Northern Ireland.

She told Commons People: “It’s just utter abject nonsense.

“It’s just pure and utter drivel, lies, nonsense - they knew exactly what they were doing and they made big, big promises around it.

“But as always with Brexit they were much more interested in defending their own interests in the Tory Party than they were in thinking about the interests of the country.

“And if I sound angry, that’s because I am”.

Asked whether Biden would believe the government’s claims, she added: “I don’t think anybody at the moment thinks that there is an excuse for where we’ve ended up.

“But all minds now including ours are concentrated on how we move this forward.”