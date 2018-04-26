Is This Enough To Convince You To Get Your Bike Out The Garage And Go For A Ride?

“I’ve loved getting back into cycling because getting fresh air, getting out of the home (or office) and being in nature allows you to ground yourself and recharge instead of being sat in front of the TV.”

Amanda Daniels, 42, recently started using her bike again after 19 years. She stopped riding after getting a job 60 miles away, which meant she was in the car for 120 miles a day. She didn’t have time to exercise as she was getting home late and her love affair with the bike seemed to dissolve. After going through a divorce and moving house, Daniels was inspired to take up the workout that she loved so much before.

She had her bike checked over to make sure there was nothing stuck or rusty, and was told it was good to go. Now she gets out every Saturday, often with her new partner. “Generally I now go for a four-20 mile bike ride on the weekend,” she says.

I wonder how many of us have an old bike stored away that hasn’t seen the light of day in months or even years. Whether it’s due to a lack of time, motivation or the questionable weather, we all have reasons as to why our bike is gathering dust in the garage.

If you have a bike hidden away and have toyed with the thought of getting back on it now spring has arrived, check out the Big Bike Revival, a six-week campaign of events run by national charity Cycling UK in a bid to get as many people as they can back on their bikes this summer.

Starting on 24 April and running until 18 June, people across the UK are encouraged to get their bikes checked over and get out for a ride. The charity is holding free training courses and mechanical support sessions to ensure you get back on the road safely. Last year, they had 50,000 people take part and more than 13,000 bikes, destined for the scrapheap or left idle, were brought back to working use. And if you ask me, that’s pretty bloody good.