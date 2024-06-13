Loved Watching Big Boys? Well, There's An Exciting New Update About Its Future

The cast of Big Boys with creator Jack Rooke Channel 4

Whether you’ve been hooked on the Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys since its debut or you’ve only recently discovered it on Netflix, we’ve got some news we think you’re going to love.

On Thursday afternoon, the broadcaster announced the award-winning comedy will be back for a third season next year.

Rumours first emerged earlier this week about a potential third series, but creator and writer Jack Rooke initially played them down, claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that he had a few demands he wanted met first.

There is no s3 of big boys atm until I get the requests I have made approved. They include, but are not limited to:



- our own line of BB poppers



- budget for a George Michael song PER EP



- 1000 doves at the wrap party



- more lesbians in the crew (only queer ppl I truly trust) — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 11, 2024

all news reports of the third series are utter bullshit until they come from ME AND MY LAWYERS MOUTHS!!!!!! 💋 — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 11, 2024

got a angry email tellin me to delete these tweets!!! I will NOT + DO NOT delete tweets!!!!!!! (unless they get under 10 likes)



My additional demands if they want a S3 of Big Boys are, & not limited to:



- one new character called “Chandler Bong”



- one ep where Jack is straight — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 12, 2024

today I have stated very AGGRESSIVELY that there will be no series 3 of big boys unless someone at channel 4 lets me write

a five-part drama called “It’s A Syn”, about eating cottage cheese jacket potatoes on Slimming World x



C4 have said theyre thinkin about it which is good x — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 12, 2024

C4 now moaning that 1 of my Big Boys S3 asks is “illegal + immoral”🙄



- me as host of new tv format “THE AFTERS” where I turn up to a randomer’s home at 3am with a celebrity guest, we join their afters + judge the vibe

e.g me + Vorderman doing ket at a flatshare in Sidcup. 4/10. — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 13, 2024

Ok we are v close to sealing the deal on Big Boys s3 with gorgeous baby angels Channel 4! My last asks are:



- rename the steaming service (4oD, All4, Channel 4) for a fourth time & call it ‘FourPlay’ with the tagline “Start your night in with FourPlay” 👍



- bring back Popworld — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 13, 2024

Well, Channel 4 has now joked that “following a few compromises”, they’ve “sealed the deal” and Big Boys will, indeed, be back for a third run in 2025.

Let’s hope this means that they’ve also caved on that Popworld reboot Jack was gunning for…

Following a few compromises with @jackrooke's requests… we’ve sealed the deal. IT’S OFFICIAL!



Big Boys is returning to Channel 4 for series 3! 💙🐠



All the deets here: https://t.co/RoomGdZIzY pic.twitter.com/6biTTDrKpL — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) June 13, 2024

Just wrote the whole of Big Boys Series 3 in 3 hours xxx



Coming to @Channel4 soon 💋💋💋 https://t.co/TInAqcsaOm pic.twitter.com/FhXMPHmRk5 — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 13, 2024

Jack enthused: “It’s been 10 years since I actually graduated uni and now yet again I’m returning to my campus with a clapperboard and film crew to recreate the embarrassing endeavours of my youth. It is just a dream job!

“The response to series two has been beautiful and we’re so grateful this show continues to connect with and get discovered by so many weird and wonderful viewers. Big Boys is the closest I’ll ever feel to being in a girl band and we’re all desperate to come back like a pack of rabid dogs and put on a sexy, cringey, big funny show for you all!”

Big Boys’ first two seasons are currently available to watch on Channel 4’s catch-up service.

The first series was also recently added to Netflix, and is currently the platform’s 10th most-watched show in the UK.