Get To Know The Stars Of ITV's Big Brother Revival A Little Better Here

The 16 new stars of Big Brother UK ITV/Shutterstock

After five long years, Big Brother finally returned to our screens last night, and with it came a brand-spanking new house, new hosts in the form of AJ Odudu and Will Best, and of course, a fresh cohort of new contestants.

A total of 16 personalities from all walks of life will take on tasks, evictions and indeed, each other, in the social experiment phenomenon, which will air over the next six weeks until the grand finale in November.

Let’s get to know the contestants in the running for the £100,000 grand prize a little better...

Hallie

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 18

From: London

Occupation: Youth Worker

She says: “I’m only 18 so I didn’t grow up watching Big Brother, but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff. I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it.

“I’m a bit of a diva and I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person. I’m a girl’s girl, for sure.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Being lazy and having an opinion. I like speaking my mind and not many people like that.”

Kerry

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 40

From: Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

She says: “I’m a lot of fun. I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I’m a doer and I’m quite competitive.

“I’ve got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Probably for being a bit bossy. I’m gonna really try not to be but I really like things to go my way. I definitely talk too much and I’m loud.”

Olivia

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

She says: “I’m the life and soul of the party. I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I’ll be fun. They know that they’re guaranteed a good night if I’m there.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “I think they’ll nominate me for being full on, and for my brutal honesty and oversharing of opinions.”

Jenkin

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Barman

He says: “I’m fluent in Welsh, that’s a slay? And I can probably rap Cardi B’s album start to finish.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, but I’m also dreading it because I’m like, ‘Oh, how is this gonna go..?’”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Just talking about people, I’m not gonna lie. I can’t keep secrets, I really struggle.”

Farida

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 50

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Makeup Artist

She says: “I’m very proud of who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture are underrepresented on TV.

“I want to let people know that us Muslims, we aren’t really suppressed. I’m far from suppressed – I used to be a holiday rep! I’m what you’d call the black sheep of the family.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “People will nominate me because they feel intimidated by the fact I’ve got potential to win this, it’s as simple as that.”

Tom

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 21

From: Somerset

Occupation: Butcher

He says: “It’s just a bit of fun really, isn’t it? I’m most looking forward to getting to sit there and chat shit with people all day [...] I like to think I’m quite funny but I don’t know if [my family would] agree.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “I think I might potentially offend some people. My mouth moves faster than my brain.”

Dylan

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 39

From: Coventry

Occupation: DJ

He says: “I’ve had so many people over the years say to me that I should be in a reality TV show because I’m a character.

“I’m always singing, rapping or playing music. I always like meeting new people and having hurdles to jump as an amputee… I’m excited for the challenge.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Probably just being too loud. Some people don’t like my positivity and loudness. Maybe I’m a little bit over the top for some people but we will see.”

Yinrun

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 25

From: Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

Bio: “I’m from China and I think Big Brother will help me be more immersed in British culture. I’m most excited about being surrounded by so many people from different walks of life.

“My friends in China think I am like a crazy mother because I always take care of them. I’m very playful.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “I snore during the night so that might be annoying, but I don’t snore loudly.”

Noky

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 26

From: Derby

Occupation: Banker

She says: “I’ve had so many amazing times in my life, like going to Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain. I like to do something different and i think this is the next challenge I want to conquer.

“I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and disprove a lot of stereotypes around them.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Probably sharing my opinion when I’m not asked for it. I’ve got something to say about literally everything.”

Henry

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 25

From: Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

He says: “I am actually really looking forward to learning lots of life skills, like learning how to cook, clean, or do the washing. I’m 25 but I’m not an adult.

“I’ll be honest, my parents would definitely say I’m a bit of a snob but I take it as a compliment. I think it means you’ve got high standards and good taste.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Maybe because in my everyday life, my job is critiquing food and restaurants, potentially I might end up critiquing my fellow housemates’ food which could be quite annoying I guess.”

Zak

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

He says: “I’ve got one of those personalities I feel like the world needs to see.

“I actually grew up in the jungle in Thailand. People automatically think I grew up in Manchester but when I tell them my life story they are quite surprised.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “People might judge me because I’m a model. People often have a misconception but I’m a council estate boy. I’m not like a typical model, I’m a down-to-earth guy.

“People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got quite a lot to offer.”

Paul

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 23

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

He says: “I’m a bit nuts but also the agony aunt, like I’ll sit and speak with them but I’ll also take the piss out of them.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Being the biggest wind-up, eating all the food and being the loudest housemate.”

Matty

Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 24

From: Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

He says: “I used to watch Big Brother when I was like, nine or 10, past my bedtime with my mom.

“I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn’t really see many people who felt like me. I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there. So I just always wanted to apply... I want to experience everything before I die, and I just thought why not do something mad like this?”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Probably keeping the alarm on in the morning when I just won’t get out of bed.”

Trish

Trish ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 33

From: Luton

Occupation: Mum

She says: “I always wanted to apply for Big Brother back in the day… When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it.

“I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see behind the stats and figures, there are real humans.”

“I think my first priority [If I won] is to sort out my housing situation. It brings me a lot of guilt because I’ve got a young child. It’s my biggest incentive and motivation to win.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Being argumentative and getting involved in other people’s arguments trying to save them!”

Jordan

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 25

From: Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

He says: “I honestly applied on a whim. I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent.

“I don’t really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. My family always say to me that they never know if I’m joking or not, so I suppose I could be difficult to read to some extent.”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Being cantankerous and acting as if I don’t want to be there even if I do in my heart. They might nominate me for being disengaged perhaps, or not paying everyone an equal amount of attention.”

Chanelle

ITV/Shutterstock

Age: 29

From: Llanelli

Occupation: Dental Therapist

She says: “I’m quite book smart but I have no common says, so when I tell people I got first class honours [at university] they’re like, ‘Did you pay someone for that?’”

Most likely to get nominated for: “Probably just for being annoying. In Wales, we have this saying, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute’. So like, if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I’d be like, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute,’ and it might be three hours later before I do it.”

