These Big Brother Final Voting Figures Reveal Just How Much Of A Landslide Ali Won By

Big Brother winner Ali with AJ Odudu and Will Best Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother’s latest polarising series came to an end on Friday night, with forensic psychologist Ali Bromley being crowned the long-running reality show’s latest winner.

While Ali was a somewhat controversial figure in the house, she was clearly much more popular with viewers, who awarded her more than half of the votes to win in the lead-up to her victory.

Indeed, after Ali was crowned on Friday night, Big Brother’s official X account revealed that of the votes cast for all six of the finalists, 51.9% of them went towards Ali, pointing out her win was an absolute “landslide”.

Musician Marcello Spooks – with whom Ali clashed on several occasions during her time in the house – finished in second place, while actor and former glamour model Emma Morgan wound up in third.

Before the Big Brother final, it was announced that ITV had recommissioned the reality show for a third run, which will commemorate its 25th anniversary on UK screens.

The cast of Big Brother 2024 ITV/Ian Hippolyte/Shutterstock

The original British incarnation of Big Brother ran for 11 series on Channel 4, continuing for an additional eight more after it was picked up by Channel 5.

Davina McCall served as its original host, with Brian Dowling and Emma Willis each presenting Big Brother for a stint on Channel 5.

After a five-year absence, Big Brother made its debut on ITV2 in 2023, while Celebrity Big Brother made the move to ITV’s primary station earlier this year.

The show is now fronted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who also co-host the nightly companion show Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2.

