Big Brother Has One More Eviction Twist Up His Sleeve Before The Final

Big Brother fans will say goodbye to another housemate on Wednesday night’s episode – just a day after two evictions.

On Sunday’s episode, the contestants had to issue face-to-face nominations which resulted in Tom, Jenkin and Jordan’s shocking “eviction”.

But unbeknownst to the others, they were actually sent to a secret room where they watched their fellow housemates on screen, as they faced a public vote.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the Tom and Jenkin booted out of the house, with Jordan saved by the public, and re-entering the race to the final.

However, the coast is not clear for the six remaining housemates, as one will face eviction by the public vote before Friday’s grand final.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Late and Live, host AJ Odudu announced that at least one more contestant will be booted off ahead of Friday’s final.

“The excitement doesn’t stop there because I can exclusively reveal that tomorrow night, the final reckoning continues and another housemate will leave the Big Brother house,” she said.

In the most recent evictions, viewers have been voting on who to boot off, but this time the public will be voting for who they want to be crowned winner of the ITV show, with the housemate with the least amount of votes evicted.

Jordan, Yinrun, Olivia, Matty, Noky and Henry currently remain in the house, and Friday’s final will see one of them crowned the winner and scoop the £100,000 prize.