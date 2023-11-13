Big Brother Fans Can't Cope As Things Take A Steamy Turn Between Henry And Jordan

Henry and Jordan in the Big Brother garden ITV

We’re now into the last week of the rebooted series of Big Brother (*sob*).

But if you thought things were going to start winding down in the house in the lead-up to the final, you’d be very much mistaken.

This series, fans have been hooked by the love triangle relationship between Matty, Henry and Jordan.

And while Jordan has long maintained that his feelings towards Tory food writer Henry are purely platonic, their actions in the hottub during Sunday’s episode told a very different story.

Here’s what went down on X (previously known as Twitter) after the scene aired…

Fans were gagged when a teaser clip for the episode showed lawyer Jordan sharing a kiss with Henry – and waited patiently until Sunday evening to see what exactly went down:

me going about my day knowing we’re in for some serious romcom shit tonight from jordan & henry #BBUK

pic.twitter.com/R2jHUgqBco — em (@cri5pi) November 12, 2023

And then when the show was finally broadcast, fans were obsessed with the reaction from the other housemates:

The other housemates hearing Jordan and Henry kissing #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Zv27dJn9nJ — Ash (@ashjpitt) November 12, 2023

Some were thrilled that Henry had finally sealed a public kiss with Jordan, after weeks of sneaking pecks in private:

Although others were a little concerned about the repercussions for Henry the next day:

Jordan when he's reminded that he told Henry their relationship was platonic #BBUK pic.twitter.com/LnSfs6BF6h — Jenkin's green hoodie (@betbinch) November 12, 2023

Many fans couldn’t hide their excitement when things developed even further as the two shared yet another kiss inside the bedroom:

Jordan and Henry kissed in the hot tub, they also kissed under the duvet, the other housemates all saw, then Olivia walked in on them snogging in the bedroom, Henry confessed his feelings for Jordan and they’ve agreed to see how things work out… #BBUK pic.twitter.com/wdiMtMmNKi — Em 🌈 (@EmilyJBashforth) November 12, 2023

Jordan and Henry met in the house 5 weeks ago and they’re finally making out all over the house. Love wins! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/bKyjbrNlEg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 13, 2023

NAH AINT NOBODY KISSING THEIR MATE LIKE THAT JORDAN AND HENRY ARE BACK BABY #BBUK pic.twitter.com/5F2Sh2VH9Y — eve (@heyitsseve) November 12, 2023

And others were keen to get Richard Curtis on speed dial:

THE WAY JORDAN LOOKS AT HENRY??,!?!,! WHAT IN THE ROMCOM #BBUK pic.twitter.com/S7kCu5OsYx — issi (@strangerbimini) November 12, 2023

Love Island who?

this whole henry and jordan storyline is better than any love island storyline ever like I AM GAGGED #bbuk pic.twitter.com/t915a1b16z — abbie ⎕ (@mattysbff) November 12, 2023

But while some viewers are branding Jordan and Henry a modern day romance, one fan did have a very fair point to make:

Everyone doing think pieces on Jordan and Henry kissing. Has it occurred to anyone that maybe they're just horny gay men #BBUK pic.twitter.com/6tqVi2JF1a — Jenkin's green hoodie (@betbinch) November 12, 2023