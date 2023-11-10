Big Brother Fans Will Definitely Recognise The Woman In Those Shawn Mendes Beach Pictures

Shawn Mendes in New York earlier this year Gotham via Getty Images

Photos of Shawn Mendes looking cosy on the beach with a mysterious woman have got fans talking – and not just because it looks like the singer could be dating somebody new.

On Thursday evening, a number of outlets ran paparazzi photos of Shawn stripped down to his underwear on a beach on El Matador Beach in Malibu, alongside a woman named Charlie Travers, who TMZ reported he’d been seen with earlier in the week.

The US outlet referred to Charlie as a “singer and TV personality”, but British reality fans might remember her for a very different reason.

Charlie Travers leaving the Big Brother house a decade ago Danny Martindale via Getty Images

You see, a decade ago, Charlie was among the housemates who took part in the third series of Channel 5’s Big Brother reboot, where she shared a living space with her mum, reality TV legend Jackie Travers.

And once Big Brother viewers began realising exactly who Shawn was being linked to, they were absolutely loving it (particularly at the prospect of some class of Jackie Travers media revival).

Charlie and Jackie Travers arriving in the Big Brother house Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images

“Sort of want them to work out because the idea of Shawn Mendes having THE Jackie Travers as a mother in law would be iconic,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, while Charlie’s former BB housemates Jack and Joe Glenny enthused: “Go on Charlie! Jackie Travers mother in law to the stars!”

NOT SHAWN MENDES DATING CHARLIE FROM JACKIE AND CHARLIE MOTHER AND DAUGHTER DUO FROM BBUK14 #BBUK — caitlin 🏼 (@MISSAT0MlCBOMB) November 9, 2023

daughter of Jackie, CHARLIE TRAVERS is the what got people talking. 😆🤣 — Positive Vibes (@goodvibes9ja) November 10, 2023

Jackie Travers when she found out who Charlie was dating #bbuk pic.twitter.com/mslG4L2mNC — Steve (@Nintendoubt815) November 9, 2023

I cannot cope with the concept of Shawn Mendes potentially being ar Jackie's son in law — waved cat | bbuk era 🇵🇸 (@discoxcx) November 9, 2023

So glad I checked what Jackie Travers from #bbuk was up to because I just found out she released her debut single St Tropez in May 2023 — and even better, there's a music video. pic.twitter.com/2AlM28J8iU — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 9, 2023

St tropez - Jackie Travers ft. Shawn mendes coming soon x #BBUK https://t.co/93s6DolImo — BB25🔑 | SBS🤎☁️| BBUK👁️ (@mixersFLO) November 9, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Shawn Mendes and Charlie Travers for comment.

Charlie eventually made it to the final of her series of Big Brother, where she finished in fifth place overall.

Jackie fared slightly less well, becoming the fourth housemate to be evicted five weeks into the series.

