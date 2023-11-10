Big Brother Fans Will Definitely Recognise The Woman In Those Shawn Mendes Beach Pictures

Photos of Shawn Mendes looking cosy on the beach with a mysterious woman have got fans talking – and not just because it looks like the singer could be dating somebody new.
On Thursday evening, a number of outlets ran paparazzi photos of Shawn stripped down to his underwear on a beach on El Matador Beach in Malibu, alongside a woman named Charlie Travers, who TMZ reported he’d been seen with earlier in the week.
The US outlet referred to Charlie as a “singer and TV personality”, but British reality fans might remember her for a very different reason.
You see, a decade ago, Charlie was among the housemates who took part in the third series of Channel 5’s Big Brother reboot, where she shared a living space with her mum, reality TV legend Jackie Travers.
And once Big Brother viewers began realising exactly who Shawn was being linked to, they were absolutely loving it (particularly at the prospect of some class of Jackie Travers media revival).
“Sort of want them to work out because the idea of Shawn Mendes having THE Jackie Travers as a mother in law would be iconic,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, while Charlie’s former BB housemates Jack and Joe Glenny enthused: “Go on Charlie! Jackie Travers mother in law to the stars!”
HuffPost UK has contacted reps for both Shawn Mendes and Charlie Travers for comment.
Charlie eventually made it to the final of her series of Big Brother, where she finished in fifth place overall.
Jackie fared slightly less well, becoming the fourth housemate to be evicted five weeks into the series.
Big Brother, of course, is now back in the headlines after it was rebooted by ITV, with the first winner of the revival set to be crowned later this month.