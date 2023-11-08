Big Brother Fans Were All Making The Same Joke After Latest Unfortunate Mix-Up

Matty in the Big Brother house, and the show's famous 'David's Dead' moment ITV/Channel 5

Big Brother fans had a sense of déjà vu as they watched Tuesday night’s instalment of house action.

The latest episode saw the housemates put through a classic shopping task, where they had to completely ignore “intruders” in the house, which just happened to be members of their friends and family.

But one especially emotional reaction from Matty had many fans harking back to one of the reality show’s most iconic moments ever – David’s dead.

Advertisement

The task saw pairs of housemates decide which friends and family would enter the compound, with Chanelle and Trish forced to choose whether to allow Yinrun’s or Matty’s boyfriend inside the compound.

After they opted for Yinrun’s other half to enter, Chanelle and Trish had to inform Matty of their decision, which prompted a slightly hysterical reaction from the 24-year-old medical professional.

However, what Chanelle and Trish first failed to mention at first was that Matty’s boyfriend – with whom he has a long-distance relationship – was not actually able to be there physically, and was only set to appear via video call.

As Matty’s sobs continued for a number of minutes, Trish eventually informed him of this fact, which immediately stopped his tears and left him bursting into laughter.

Advertisement

The miscommunication between the housemates had everyone comparing it to one of Celebrity Big Brother’s most memorable moments.

Back in 2016, Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought that fellow housemate David Guest had died inside the house, after misunderstanding what Angie Bowie meant when she told her David (meaning her ex-husband, David Bowie) was dead.

On social media, Big Brother fans labelled the confusion “David’s Dead 2.0”:

Matty mistakenly thought Trish said that David’s dead #BBUK pic.twitter.com/cG3Ue7CJeF — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Screaming at Matty finding out his boyfriend was actually in America on a webcam. Maybe the biggest #bbuk misunderstanding since David's dead pic.twitter.com/4U5dCrnKaB — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 7, 2023

Funniest thing I’ve seen in ages 😂 this is David’s dead level #BBUK https://t.co/8sCgsJ5EGH — JONNY SANDS (@jonnysands91) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Matty is acting like how Tiffany did when she was told David’s dead #BBUK — lungoweee (@lungowe) November 7, 2023

While Matty’s boyfriend Connor was not able to send a message to him, fans got to see what he planned to say during a segment on Tuesday’s edition of Late & Live.

While Matty has spoken of being in an open relationship with Connor, his partner pointedly made reference to Jordan, who fans have seen develop a flirtatious – if not slightly confusing – relationship with Matty.

Referring to the entanglement, Connor said: “I just want you to know that you’ve done nothing wrong, you don’t need to second guess yourself.

Advertisement

“Just because other people can’t handle their emotions the same way as maturely – it doesn’t mean that the responsibility is on you.”

“So stick to being around people who allow you to be you – Trish, Yinrun, Henry, Chanelle,” he added, pointedly leaving Jordan out of the list.