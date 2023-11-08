Big Brother Makes Last-Minute Change To This Week's Eviction Process

The remaining stars of Big Brother 2023 Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother bosses have apparently backtracked over plans for this week’s nominations to take place face-to-face.

Last week, it was revealed that in the lead-up to the next eviction, the remaining contestants would name their choices to face the public vote in front of the group.

However, during Tuesday’s edition of companion show Late & Live, viewers saw a clip of Jenkin nominating in the Diary Room as usual, suggesting this plan had been axed.

That being said, not everything went ahead as planned when it came to this week’s nominations.

Prior to the vote, Olivia and Chanelle were seen discussing nominations, which violates the Big Brother rules.

As a result, Olivia had her right to nominate taken away, while Chanelle’s immunity was also revoked, after she was previously granted a fast-pass to the next stage of the competition as part of a task earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Jenkin is not eligible to be nominated as he’s already up for the public vote due to a twist that took place as part of a Hunger Games-themed task.

The discovery that face-to-face nominations had been cancelled received a mixed response from Big Brother fans on X (formerly known as Twitter)...

Big Brother’s decision not to go ahead with face-to-face nominations comes at a time of real division in the house, following Paul and Dylan’s double eviction on Friday.