Big Brother Viewers Have A Lot Of Feelings As Live Feed Is Pulled After Snippet Of Heated Row

The Big Brother housemates pictured earlier in the week Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother fans were left feeling a little confused after the regularly-scheduled live feed was taken off air on Thursday night.

During the latest edition of companion show Late & Live, Will Best briefly crossed live to the house, where one housemate, believed to be Trish, was heard in the middle of a heated argument with a fellow contestant, who she could be heard branding a “bully”.

“You know who you’ve been bullying, you’ve been attempting to bully – you’re a bully,” she was heard saying. “You are a bully, you’re a bully and it’s not fair.”

They just cut to the live feed on Late & Live and it seems like there's an argument happening in the House right now!



It's hard to hear but it sounds like Trish is calling someone a bully. #BBUK #BBLL pic.twitter.com/nvNasSCgBQ — Alfie (@AlfieS12) November 2, 2023

TellyMix reported that, later in the broadcast, Will told viewers that Late & Live had been “banned” from cutting back to the house, as things had become “a little too spicy” among its inhabitants.

After Late & Live, the usual live feed on ITVX was replaced by stock footage of the Big Brother house, accompanied by the birdsong that became the bane of viewers’ lives during the reality show’s initial run on Channel 4.

This apparently continued for the live stream’s full three-hour broadcast.

Producers’ decision to pull the usual live feed after teasing footage of a heated argument generated a lot of conversation from fans on social media, who expressed their intrigue and frustration in equal measure…

Damn the live feed is popping off tonight #bbuk pic.twitter.com/8U2wOPuuXJ — Joseph🏳️🌈🇮🇪 (@jlarkin246) November 2, 2023

every time they show this i think they’ve turned on the live feed😭#bbuk pic.twitter.com/vprNDwR6a2 — jai (@MidnightZoomies) November 2, 2023

Funny how ITVX promise "Non-stop drama" on the Big Brother live feed but when there is some actual drama to be seen we have to watch this ASMR bollocks on a loop #BBUK pic.twitter.com/hF5ZR66n87 — Pip (@pipmadeley) November 2, 2023

i can’t possibly tear my eyes off this live feed in case something happens #BBUK pic.twitter.com/mg8C2hQa51 — henry ❀ (@wvkeupalone) November 2, 2023

Big Brother posted a video of this exact moment on Twitter during #BBLL and have since DELETED it. Live feed has now been down for a full HOUR.



What the hell is happening in there 👀 #BBUK https://t.co/tNcFwcDx6G — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 3, 2023

Pretending not to care about the live feed so it’ll come back on #bbuk pic.twitter.com/nZxM6RRrZf — ana (@foxinthebrush) November 2, 2023

If they are planning oh not showing us anything all night they need to just say so and end the live feed so we can all go to fucking sleep instead of watching lamps all night #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ltCByOvHMk — Prestonisoverparty-afterparty (@Justbigandrude) November 3, 2023

The amount of time I’ve spent watching the #BBUK live feed means I can now add “birdwatcher” to my CV. — Em 🌈 (@EmilyJBashforth) November 3, 2023

me on my way to the bb house to turn the live feed on #bbuk #bbuklive pic.twitter.com/vTTzaOWwCP — Liam (@liamandrews123) November 2, 2023

Right then, own up, who else was sad enough to have the #BBUK live feed on for the whole 3 hours hoping we’d get just a little bit of house action? pic.twitter.com/aUba2Klb28 — Dan 🔰❄️ (@Dee_Cee95x) November 3, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV and Big Brother production company Banijay for comment.

On Friday night, two housemates are set to be evicted in the first double elimination of the series, with Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish all facing the public vote.