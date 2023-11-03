Big Brother Viewers Have A Lot Of Feelings As Live Feed Is Pulled After Snippet Of Heated Row

Big Brother fans were left feeling a little confused after the regularly-scheduled live feed was taken off air on Thursday night.
During the latest edition of companion show Late & Live, Will Best briefly crossed live to the house, where one housemate, believed to be Trish, was heard in the middle of a heated argument with a fellow contestant, who she could be heard branding a “bully”.
“You know who you’ve been bullying, you’ve been attempting to bully – you’re a bully,” she was heard saying. “You are a bully, you’re a bully and it’s not fair.”
TellyMix reported that, later in the broadcast, Will told viewers that Late & Live had been “banned” from cutting back to the house, as things had become “a little too spicy” among its inhabitants.
After Late & Live, the usual live feed on ITVX was replaced by stock footage of the Big Brother house, accompanied by the birdsong that became the bane of viewers’ lives during the reality show’s initial run on Channel 4.
This apparently continued for the live stream’s full three-hour broadcast.
Producers’ decision to pull the usual live feed after teasing footage of a heated argument generated a lot of conversation from fans on social media, who expressed their intrigue and frustration in equal measure…
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV and Big Brother production company Banijay for comment.
On Friday night, two housemates are set to be evicted in the first double elimination of the series, with Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish all facing the public vote.
This follows Kerry’s back-door exit earlier in the week, following a nominations twist in honour of Halloween.