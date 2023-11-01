AJ Odudu and Will Best outside the Big Brother house Sofi Adam for Big Brother/Shutterstock

With Big Brother viewers still reeling from Kerry’s back-door eviction earlier this week, it seems producers are not done throwing twists at us.

Not content with getting rid of one of the reboot’s most talked-about housemates without so much as an eviction crowd waiting for her, it’s now been revealed that two more contestants will be getting the axe on Friday night.

Advertisement

Yes, this week will see the first double eviction of the series, as confirmed by Will Best during Tuesday’s edition of the Big Brother companion show Late & Live.

As First announced on Big Brother: Late & Live, this Friday will be the first DOUBLE Eviction of the Series! 🚨



Drop your Nominations predictions below! #BBLL #BBUK — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 31, 2023

Kerry became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother house in secret on Monday, after a Halloween twist put Noky and Trish in charge of secret “killer nominations”.

The pair chose Dylan and Olivia to face elimination alongside Kerry, and after a flash vote, viewers opted for the 40-year-old NHS manager to be evicted immediately via the back door, with zero fanfare and not even a chance to say goodbye to the rest of the housemates.

Advertisement

She follows in the footsteps of Farida, Zak and Hallie, who all left the house in more traditional evictions earlier in the series.

Kerry was shown the door as part of a Halloween twist Shutterstock for Big Brother

Wednesday’s highlights show will see the rest of the housemates nominating as usual, after which viewers will discover who is in the firing line ahead of Friday night’s double departure.

Big Brother returned to our screens for its 20th UK series after a five-year absence earlier this month, with new co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best at the helm and Marcus Bentley returning as the show’s unmistakeable voiceover.