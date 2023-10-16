ITV Has Something To Say About Those Celebrity Big Brother Return Rumours

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Shutterstock for Big Brother

Since Big Brother returned to our screens earlier this month, fans have had one big question – will Celebrity Big Brother soon be following suit?

Well, on Monday, fans were sent into a spin when Broadcast reported that ITV is set to revive the sister show next year.

Advertisement

The publication claimed that the broadcaster is planning a CBB relaunch, suggesting it could air on the main ITV1 network, opposed to ITV2 where the current civilian series of Big Brother is airing.

While the reports remain unconfirmed, an ITV spokesperson has addressed the claims, suggesting there might be news to celebrate in the future.

The rep told HuffPost UK: “At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course.”

The speculation has certainly prompted plenty of reactions on social media...

👀 Celebrity Big Brother COULD be returning next year on ITV1! This is my ideal (for drama) line up.



Who would you like to see enter? #bbuk pic.twitter.com/8YJCP2Ip0F — Lewis (@lewisjsloman) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

Celebrity big brother is coming back omg gagggg !!! Roll on 2024 #cbb #bbuk — kevin (@kevinw22_) October 16, 2023

itv1 is interesting, I think it gives us some insight into the calibre of celeb they’d like to recruit for #CBB on itv. #bbuk https://t.co/UyxmODCeBn — Tom (@toms96_) October 16, 2023

I think it’s a shame that #CBB is deemed worthy of ITV1 while civilian is filed away on ITV2. I’ll watch either on any channel but it creates a hierarchy where the two versions should be equally as important as each other. If anything civilian should be the main event. #BBUK — Big Brother Superfan (@BB_Superfan) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

The latest instalment of Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2018, and one of the main controversies saw Roxanne Pallett falsely accuse fellow CBB housemate Ryan Thomas of deliberately punching her in the ribs, despite cameras in the house showing this not to be the case.

She later issued an apology and said she regretted her actions.

Ryan, who was best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, ultimately went on to win the series.

Back in August, ITV’s director of reality Paul Mortimer suggested that a second series of Big Brother has already been commissioned at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

“We have really bought into Big Brother. A lot of us worked on it before [at different channels] and I can’t imagine we are in it just to do two six-week runs,” he said.