‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Roxanne Pallett has said she “got it wrong”, after accusing Ryan Thomas of “punching” her in the house.

Last week, during an incident which producers described as “almost play-fighting”, Roxanne and Ryan were involved in an exchange, when he approached her in the bedroom and began making punching movements and sounds.

Over the course of the day, Ryan was issued with a formal warning, while Roxanne asked to sleep in a separate bedroom, and called for her fellow housemate to be removed from the show entirely.

After choosing to leave the show of her own accord on Friday evening﻿, Roxanne has now given her first interview since her ‘CBB’ exit on ‘Jeremy Vine’, admitting she “massively regrets” the way she behaved in the house.