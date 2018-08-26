‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans were left disappointed on Saturday night, when the show failed to show the incident that led to “Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves’ removal from the house.

On Saturday morning, ‘CBB’ issued a statement revealing that, a week on from his racism scandal, Rodrigo had been involved in a “further incident”, which led to producers removing him from the house.

However, in the highlights show later that day, bosses showed Rodrigo being called to the Diary Room, and then the rest of the housemates’ shocked reaction to his departure.