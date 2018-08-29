However, Chloe was shocked during her exit interview when she was shown a clip of him talking to fellow housemates Ben Jardine , Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen about his wife.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Chloe was upset when she was told about Jermaine's marriage

In response, a visibly upset Chloe told host Emma Willis: “No way. I don’t even know what to say to that.”

Asked if she feels like Jermaine led her on, Chloe said: “Yes.”

She added: ″I don’t even have any words at the moment, that is just disgusting.

“I want to apologise for doing that...I had to accept what he told me and that’s all I could really do.”

Chloe said that Jermaine had told her he had a girlfriend, but that the flirting was fine.

Talking about when she was leaving the house, she said: “He pulled me into the bathroom because he didn’t want to speak in front of the cameras. He was always paranoid about that.

“Then he said something like ‘we’ll talk on the outside and I’ll probably get your number or something, just play it down a bit when you get out because I do have a girlfriend’ so he admitted it to me at the end.”