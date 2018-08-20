We’re just four days into the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but the show has already sparked more than 1000 complaints to Ofcom.
Of those complaints, 985 related to “Human Ken doll” Rodrigo Alves’ n-word controversy, after the plastic surgery-loving media personality used the racial slur during his first night in the house.
This led to a huge backlash when ‘CBB’ bosses chose to slap Rodrigo with a “formal and final warning”, rather than removing him from the house completely, with viewers complaining to the media watchdog over the matter.
An additional 16 complaints were received over the controversial “wall” task, which alluded to President Donald Trump’s plans to crack down on immigration by building a wall along the Mexican border.
As reported by Metro, Ofcom has said they will assess these complaints before deciding whether to launch a further investigation, as is standard procedure.
This summer’s series of ‘CBB’ has an “eye of the storm” theme, with all of the celebrity contestants having been in some class of “media storm” prior to their entrance.
When the full line-up of celebrity contestants was revealed last week, some fans took issue with the disparity between the male and female housemates’“media storms”, with many pointing out most of the men had made headlines for abusive behaviour and unacceptable conduct.
Noticeably absent from the line-up was adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had long been rumoured, and it was later revealed had pulled out at the last minute, for reasons she explained during an appearance on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’.
