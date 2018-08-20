We’re just four days into the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but the show has already sparked more than 1000 complaints to Ofcom.

Of those complaints, 985 related to “Human Ken doll” Rodrigo Alves’ n-word controversy, after the plastic surgery-loving media personality used the racial slur during his first night in the house.

This led to a huge backlash when ‘CBB’ bosses chose to slap Rodrigo with a “formal and final warning”, rather than removing him from the house completely, with viewers complaining to the media watchdog over the matter.