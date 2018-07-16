Ofcom has reached a decision after more than 2000 ‘Love Island’ viewers complained over a scene involving fan faves Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Earlier this month, fans of the show were upset when Dani was left inconsolable after being shown a video clip of Jack in Casa Amor, where he had inadvertently wound up sharing a living space with his ex-girlfriend.

What Dani didn’t realise was that Jack had spent his time in the house declaring her love for her, even sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with anyone else as he felt it would be disloyal.