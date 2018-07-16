Ofcom has reached a decision after more than 2000 ‘Love Island’ viewers complained over a scene involving fan faves Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.
Earlier this month, fans of the show were upset when Dani was left inconsolable after being shown a video clip of Jack in Casa Amor, where he had inadvertently wound up sharing a living space with his ex-girlfriend.
What Dani didn’t realise was that Jack had spent his time in the house declaring her love for her, even sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with anyone else as he felt it would be disloyal.
The misleading video clip prompted 2600 complaints to Ofcom, which the media regulator said they would assess before reaching a decision over whether to launch an investigation, as is standard procedure.
As reported by BBC News, Ofcom has now declared that they won’t be taking the matter any further, as they don’t feel ‘Love Island’ breached any of their guidelines, acknowledging that while Dani’s emotional reaction was difficult to watch, viewers should expect “emotionally charged scenes” and “scenes [which] have been engineered to test contestants’ relationships”.
This wasn’t the only moment of this year’s ‘Love Island’ that has led viewers to complain to Ofcom, with fans of the show taking issue with Adam Collard’s treatment of Rosie Williams, which a Women’s Aid spokesperson later suggested displayed “warning signs” that women should look out for in their own relationships.
Later, Ofcom received 557 complaints after new arrival Idris Virgo appeared to lie about a kiss between Jack Fowler and Georgia Harrison, clearly upsetting Laura Anderson, who was partnered with Jack at the time.