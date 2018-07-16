As we near the end of this year’s ‘Love Island’, you’d think producers would be keen for things to start winding down, but it seems they’ve still got a few tricks up their sleeve to surprise the contestants.

Namely, four new Islanders who made their entrance at the end of last night’s episode.

Two new boys and two new girls will be making themselves at home, and among them are a surfer, an aspiring DJ and a model who starred opposite Britney Spears in a music video.

The first of the newbies is Stephanie Lam, a 23-year-old account manager who counts former contestant Chris Hughes among her friends and describes herself as a “girls’ girl”.