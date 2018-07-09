'Love Island' Uses VAR To Reveal The Truth About Georgia And Jack's Kiss

VAR has been a crucial element of this year’s World Cup, and with a row over ‘who kissed who?′ currently raging on ‘Love Island’, bosses decided to settle things once and for all using the technology.

Fans of the ITV2 series have been gripped by the on-going argument, which has seen Georgia Steel deny doing in for a kiss on the lips with Jack Fowler.

While Jack has claimed Georgia pulled him in after he went in for a goodbye peck on the cheek, she has been insistent this isn’t the case, and has subsequently fallen out with Jack’s partner Laura Anderson over the matter.

But with the exact truth also still unclear to viewers, presenter Caroline Flack decided to get to the bottom of it all on Sunday night’s ‘Aftersun’.