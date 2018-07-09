'Love Island' Uses VAR To Reveal The Truth About Georgia And Jack's Kiss

VAR has been a crucial element of this year’s World Cup, and with a row over ‘who kissed who?′ currently raging on ‘Love Island’, bosses decided to settle things once and for all using the technology.
Fans of the ITV2 series have been gripped by the on-going argument, which has seen Georgia Steel deny doing in for a kiss on the lips with Jack Fowler.
While Jack has claimed Georgia pulled him in after he went in for a goodbye peck on the cheek, she has been insistent this isn’t the case, and has subsequently fallen out with Jack’s partner Laura Anderson over the matter.
But with the exact truth also still unclear to viewers, presenter Caroline Flack decided to get to the bottom of it all on Sunday night’s ‘Aftersun’.
Bosses used the Video Assistant Referee system to show the kiss from multiple angles, with Caroline noting: “They’re going in for the first kiss. Georgia’s hand is right on his neck.
“She’s bringing him in but they both do kiss each other so it’s a fair enough kiss there.”
However, it was then confirmed Georgia did pull Jack in for a second kiss, where they locked lips.
“Oh but then she goes in for a second kiss,” noted Caroline.
The VAR also revealed Wes Nelson had told a whopper of a lie after telling the other Islanders he witnessed the kiss, as he was actually too busy locking lips with Megan Barton-Hanson at the time.
“Now this is interesting - he is actually kissing Megan. He doesn’t look up at all!” Caroline said.
So there you have it. The next time Georgia mentions the word “loyalty”, we now know it was something she didn’t always show to Laura after all...
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.