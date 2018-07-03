Have you recovered from last night’s ‘Love Island’ yet? We have not, we admit it. The only thing getting us through until tonight’s episode is this selection of stellar tweets on everything that went down... Tabloid Art History got in early with this spot:

Dani and Georgia bemoan their love lives, #loveisland, 2018. // ‘Love in Idleness’ by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema, c.1891. pic.twitter.com/HaSb0lMDiH — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) July 2, 2018

This moment came during a lot of general chatter about who had cheated - Hiya, Josh! - and who hadn’t. This spanned the first half-hour of the episode before the recoupling took place. And what a recoupling it was. Let’s start with a tweet about the one good thing that happened... Yes, we mean Jack and Dani’s reunion:

live footage of the whole country when jack came in alone: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/z1ctIVIf5D — laura (@mabeIharry) July 2, 2018

We admit it, we nearly cried. What of it? Almost everything else that occurred was brutal, leading to some pretty good takedowns. This take on Kaz’s actions is harsh but fair:

Where is the lie? Wes “I’m-happy-but-could-be-happier” Nelson didn’t escape the wrath of Twitter:

I've also just realised Wes now has to hang around the villa watching Laura AND Megan crack on #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9GerB7pdEV — Melanie Shoesmith (@MelanieShoe) July 2, 2018

Wes looking like Tracey Beaker on the window ledge when her mom didn’t turn up#LoveIsland — Duriel Daley (@DizzyDaley) July 2, 2018

"I'm not saying I'm not happy, but that doesn't mean I couldn't be happier"



Yeah you look real happy now hun 🖒😂 #Karma #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u8u66EHrrO — Kate (@Kayteebab3s) July 3, 2018

Having dumped Laura for Megan, he was left stunned when the latter arrived back in the villa with a new man. As Laura said earlier in the episode, Karma’s a bitch. And then there were the responses to Megan:

Megan talking to josh and telling him he did the right thing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZTj9AxHR1b — raisa amreen (@AmreenRaisa) July 2, 2018

Megan ruined a relationship only to leave Wes. The devil is working but megan is working harder #LoveIsland — I S R A E L (@Prince_Israell) July 2, 2018

And let’s take a moment for Laura, who saw this drama coming a mile off:

Laura watching Wes and Megan implode after giving advice #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yPftISRpUc — Lucy Jayne F🍑rd (@lucyj_ford) July 2, 2018

Evidently, revenge is best served by the person who stole your man. References to other shows came thick and fast. First there was a nod for ‘Golden Balls’:

WHO DID THIS 😂😂😂 you've won the internet tonight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Eao5jpewzt — Aaron Anthony (@_Aaron_Anthony_) July 2, 2018

If you don’t know what ‘Golden Balls’ is then 1. Where have you been and 2. Watch this video. A stellar use of a ‘Gavin And Stacey’ clip:

Laura to Wes when Wes came strolling in on his own #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XlBePsNSFg — Rob ✌️ (@Robleghorn) July 2, 2018

Wildlife shows even cropped up:

thought i was watching #LoveIsland but apparently i was watching an animal documentary about 2 huge snakes pic.twitter.com/hdc4l6pCD6 — becky tidd (@becky_tidd) July 2, 2018

And ‘Harry Potter’:

If Megan and Josh are gonna be having secret conversations in parseltongue we’re gonna need subtitles #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xSZRmLyEeG — Declan Healy (@EccyHealy) July 2, 2018

Great work, everyone. The bumper episode was an hour and 20 minutes long with Georgia and Josh’s recouplings left until last. Given that we knew what an absolute scoundrel Josh is, how very dare he what had been happening in Casa Amor, the ad break just meant three minutes of agonising over how Georgia would react to his cheating. When the moment came, Georgia managed a display of strength that we will never forget:

Naaa I just witnessed a gal have her heart break and pull herself together, Georgia what a queen #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9mRcy9Fb0J — Emily Hook (@emhook8) July 2, 2018

the way Georgia looked like she was gonna cry then just turned away, took a deep breath, and then flicked her ponytail to face them again looking unbothered was THE highest level of sass and composure I’ve ever seen #LoveIsland — joSie 💟 (@josie_glover) July 2, 2018

I just wanna put Georgia in my handbag and feed her biscuits to make sure she is ok #loveisland x — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) July 2, 2018

And if one tweet sums up our feelings on the matter, it’s this one:

Just gonna throw this out there I will literally buy anything Georgia promotes when she comes out that villa.



Bit of Vagisil? Let me order some now

Glow in the dark anal beads? Send me two sets hun, I got you #loveisland — Kelly Jackson (@Kelly_Jackson88) July 2, 2018

Her perfect man better arrive soon. With the drama over, it was for the Islanders to head to bed. But not before someone pointed out this issue:

Me lying awake tonight wondering how everyone is going to fit in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/w5TnQtUjsn — MΔTTY (@Matty_bcfc4) July 2, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV to find out the answer. We will not rest until we know how those beds are arranged.