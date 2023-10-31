Big Brother's Hallie Reacts To Housemates' Comments About Whether Transphobia Led To Eviction

Hallie pictured after leaving the Big Brother house on Friday Sofi Adam for Big Brother/Shutterstock

Eliminated Big Brother housemate Hallie Clark has shared her take after her fellow contestants’ speculated about why she was evicted from the show last week.

On Friday, Hallie became the third member of this year’s cast to be sent packing by the public, with fellow contestant Olivia suggesting that transphobia among some voters could have been the reason.

“You don’t want to ever think that Hallie being a trans female [could have led to her elimination],” Olivia opined. “But there are horrible people out there.”

Fellow contestants Jenkin and Chanelle were unimpressed by this suggestion, though, with the former insisting he didn’t “understand how Hallie being trans has got anything to do with the voting”.

After her eviction, Hallie was asked about these comments during an interview with Metro, and stated: “There are people all around the world that have things to say about trans people and that could be a factor – I’m not saying it’s not, I’m not saying it is. However, it could have a part to play in the reason I was voted out.

“I wouldn’t like to think that, because I think me being trans isn’t my personality, and I wanted me to be voted out based on how I was perceived and how I acted in the house, not because I’m trans.

“But I’m not denying it because there are going to be people out there that don’t like trans people and don’t agree with it so of course there’s going to be single-minded people that would vote me out for that reason.”

Hallie in the Big Brother house earlier in the season Shutterstock for Big Brother

Hallie continued: “I do think that Olivia saying that is a good thing because it’s raised awareness on the topic that it could be a factor and I think Chanelle and Jenkin shutting it down – I didn’t appreciate that.

“They don’t know, it could be one of the main factors why I was voted out but you just don’t know and I would just love to think that it’s not because it would break my heart.”

Shortly after Hallie left the house on Friday, Big Brother announced a twist was coming, to shake up the house this Halloween.

As part of the spooky twist, Noky was chosen by the public to be “possessed”, meaning she alone would choose three housemates to face eviction in a “killer nomination”.

Noky and Trish have made their killer nominations, meaning the Housemates facing Eviction are... Dylan, Kerry and Olivia!



With the help of Trish, she chose Dylan, Kerry and Olivia to face a “flash vote”, with one of the trio having now already been eliminated via a back-door eviction.

Big Brother continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV2.

