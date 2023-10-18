Big Brother Warns Housemate Kerry After Derogatory Use Of Word 'Gay'

Kerry in the Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother contestant Kerry Riches has been warned about her use of language after using the word “gay” in a derogatory way.

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported Kerry had used the term in scenes that aired on the live feed on ITVX, as she expressed her frustration after other after other housemates play a prank on her by hiding her mattress.

As she was left with nowhere to sleep, she commented: “Well this is gay.”

The moment was noticed by viewers, and Kerry was called out on social media:

Not Kerry using the word gay to deem something bad - come on Kerry this is 00s primary school vernacular that you should have phased out by now. #BBUK https://t.co/VIYV1Y7mn5 — 𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗲 (@xRockyRaccoon) October 18, 2023

Kerry has been given a 'warning' for using the phrase 'well, this is gay', when she was pranked by the other housemates.



I thought only uneducated teenagers say that? What's wrong with her #bbuk — Lewis (@lewisjsloman) October 18, 2023

People saying “get a grip” over someone using “gay” as a slur is exactly why prejudice still exists. The LGBTQ+ community and any language associated with us shouldn’t be used in a negative and belittling way - ever #BBUK — Cal McFab (@Cal_McFab) October 18, 2023

ITV has now confirmed that Kerry has been spoken to and “reminded” about the inclusion training all housemates had prior to entering the Big Brother house earlier this month.

A spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.

“Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the House and the consequences of any further use of offensive language.

“Kerry understood and apologised for any offence caused.”

Last week, NHS worker Kerry survived the first eviction after being put up for the public vote against eventual evictee Farida Khalifa.

On Tuesday, Big Brother announced it is set to introduce a big change to the nominations process this week, ahead of the second eviction.

The reality series returned to our screens earlier this month, after a five-year hiatus, landing a new home on ITV2.

Earlier this week, it was reported ITV is also planning to revive the Celebrity spin-off series.