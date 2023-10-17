Big Brother Just Confirmed A Major Tweak To This Week's Nominations Ahead Of Second Eviction

This year's Big Brother housemates Shutterstock

Big Brother is set to introduce a big change to the nominations process this week, ahead of the show’s second eviction.

Following a five-year hiatus, the reality series returned to our screens earlier this month, after landing a new home on ITV2.

Advertisement

Last week saw Farida become the first contestant to be evicted from the newly-revamped house, after all 16 of the new additions each nominated one housemate they wanted to face the public vote.

For this weeks’ eviction, however, Big Brother has announced they will rever to the show’s original format, which will see housemates nominate two of their counterparts to face being evicted.

Nominations will be made on Tuesday (17 October), before viewers learn the results on Wednesday, at which point they’ll be given their say on who stays and who goes.

The results of the vote will air during this Friday’s live eviction.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best James Veysey/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Meanwhile, since Big Brother’s return to screens earlier this month, fans have been wondering whether a Celebrity Big Brother will soon follow suit.

Fans were delighted to see reports in the media outlet Broadcast claiming that ITV is, indeed, set to revive the celebrity version of the reality show next year.

The last instalment of Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2018, sparking controversy when Roxanne Pallett falsely accused housemate Ryan Thomas of deliberately punching her in the ribs, despite cameras showing this was not the case. She later issued an apology and expressed her regret.

Ryan, who played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, ultimately went on to win the series.

Big Brother first premiered in 2000, with Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis on presenting duties over the years before AJ Odudu and Will Best stepped into the role for the revamped series.