The 16 new stars of Big Brother UK ITV/Shutterstock

Yes, the nation’s favourite reality TV show returned on Sunday night, and has already blown the likes of Love Island and Married At First Sight out of the water as we’re already glued to the goings on inside the famous house.

Advertisement

But while we settle in to all the action, fans online have worked out that we have actually seen a few of the contestants on our screens before.

Just a few weeks before she entered the Big Brother house, Farida shone on our screens during an episode of Blankety Blank – alongside former Big Brother hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark, no less.

The makeup artist, from Wolverhampton, starred on the BBC quiz show, which is now hosted by Bradley Walsh just last month, and it didn’t go unnoticed by viewers:

“As soon as Farida appeared I knew I’d seen her before!! She was on blankety blank the other day!” an X user wrote excitedly.

Advertisement

Farida was on Blankety Blank a few weeks back, Ironically with Rylan and Emma! #bbuk pic.twitter.com/CLz0l86BKI — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) October 9, 2023

rattled by Farida from Big Brother because she was on Blankety Blank literally 2 weeks ago — Jamo (@50ShadesofJamo) October 9, 2023

I knew Farida has been on tv she was in blankety Blank 3 weeks ago !! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/JNHYemsyd1 — Queen Lauren 👑 (@blue_laur11) October 8, 2023

The former holiday rep also appeared on Come Dine With Me back in August 2009, during which she came to blows with one of her fellow contestants.

Is it sad that I recognised Farida straight away from a Come Dine With Me episode 🤣🙈 #BBUK — Rebecca Bates (@beckahambo) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

Farida will do the cooking as she was on Come Dine With Me Wolverhampton #BBUK — Andrea Harmon (@AndreaH2102) October 8, 2023

But Farida isn’t the only BBUK contestant with a TV history – as NHS manager Kerry has also appeared on our screens before.

After playing detective, one X user revealed: “I know we all know that Farida was on Blankety Blank recently but I didn’t realise Kerry was on Deal or No Deal in 2007. She won £35,000.”

I know we all know that Farida was on Blankety Blank recently but I didn't realise Kerry was on Deal or No Deal in 2007. She won £35,000. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/PMwlrjEbtg — Alfie (@AlfieS12) October 9, 2023

Kerry on Deal or No Deal in 2011 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/i4S4zsPXyt — v i k k i (@vikki_hughes) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

Another housemate whose face may look familiar is Dylan, who told ITV before entering the house: “I appeared on a TV show called The Last Leg about amputees - two years before I lost my leg!”

Finally, while he may not have appeared on an actual TV show, viewers were quick to twig that Zak has his own claim to fame.

The Mancunian model often works for high street brands –most notably the fast-fashion titans, ASOS.

“I knew that I recognised Zak from somewhere, bro’s the final boss of ASOS,” one X user wrote.

i knew that i recognised Zak from somewhere, bro’s the final boss of ASOS 😭 #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/QoeSwFYcI7 — ghost (@ghxstFK) October 8, 2023

This Zak is definitely from Asos, I’ve seen his face too many time before #BigBrotherUK — ada enechi (@adaenechi) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

Not Zak from ASOS 🤣🤣🤣 #BBUK — Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) October 8, 2023

nah I can’t get over zak and the fact that I see him on asos all the time 🤣🤣🤣 #BigBrotherUK — nyash wheeler 🍑 📸🇳🇬 (@chideraaye) October 8, 2023