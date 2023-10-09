Yinrun's Big Brother Entrance Has Already Inspired The Internet's Favourite New Meme

Yinrun enters the Big Brother house ITV

The Big Brother house opened its doors to 16 new housemates on Sunday night, as the original reality show returned to our screens after five years away.

As part of the 90-minute episode, the new housemates had to play a series of party games, which had dire consequences if they were to lose.

One such game saw the first set of contestants playing Musical Statues, just as latest entrant Yinrun walked in.

Upon seeing her new roommates all frozen to the spot, she headed back towards the door to hide behind a wall – which soon inspired a stream of memes...

When you spot a colleague outside of work #BBUK pic.twitter.com/5440yo6r4m — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) October 8, 2023

Yinrun‘s back up against the wall like a CIA agent on CSI: Harlesden made for an incredible entrance. She is the moment. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/dnY32UBcw6 — Secondsupereon (@Secondsupereon) October 8, 2023

Me trying to hide from Monday #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gcKr2aYjIT — Aaron S (@arneldo) October 8, 2023

giving it a few extra seconds to open the door to make it not seem you’ve been watching the deliveroo move on the app for the last 10 mins #bbuk pic.twitter.com/HW0PpEbCTl — bally singh (@putasinghonit) October 8, 2023

The first night later saw housemate Jenkin stripped of hot water and his suitcase, and another – Dylan – being forced to sleep on the floor.

Meanwhile, Olivia became the first contestant to be put up for the chop – even if Big Brother did change his mind about this mere moments later, giving her the chance to change her fate with a secret mission...