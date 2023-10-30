Big Brother Announces Halloween Eviction Twist That Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Sofi Adam for Big Brother/Shutterstock

We’re now three weeks into the rebooted series of Big Brother and the housemates have so far dealt with many twists and turns from the all-seeing producers.

But this week, the contestants will have their biggest shock so far, as show bosses have scheduled a spooky secret eviction.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Halloween-themed challenge on the spin-off show, Big Brother: Late and Live, presenter Will Best revealed: “One housemate is going to be possessed, and this housemate will then have the power to put three other housemates up for eviction - and those three housemates will have no idea that they face the potential eviction.”

He added: “The possessed housemate will have to act in secret, but will be able to recruit another housemate to help with their decision.”

Will went on to explain that the housemates up for eviction will be subject to a flash vote on today’s (October 30) Late and Live show, where viewers will have just a few minutes to decide who they want to see go.

Brutally, the evicted housemate will then be spirited out of the back door and off the show for good, rather than have the full BB experience of facing the crowds.

Advertisement

The Big Brother housemates are in for a surprise Shutterstock for Big Brother

And if that wasn’t spooky enough, Big Brother has some more tricks up their sleeve to haunt the housemates – including the return of the first three evicted contestants, Farida, Zak and Hallie.

“The evicted housemates will be like the ghosts of Christmas past, back for a brief moment to cause tension among the gangs,” a source told The Sun. “It’s going to be a really nervy time for the housemates as they won’t know what’s hit them. They will also be left wondering who they can really trust.”

A sneak peek of the episode showed the housemates playing with a giant Ouija board – and after chanting Farida’s name three times, the first eliminated housemate of the series appeared as a ghost behind a two-way mirror.

Even this week’s shopping task will have a creepy theme. Titled ‘Room 101’, Big Brother teased that “not everyone will make it out alive”. Eek!

Advertisement