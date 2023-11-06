Big Brother Fans Spot An Unfortunate Coincidence About The Show's Latest Task

The Big Brother housemates gathered for this week's task Shutterstock for Big Brother

Reality TV fans may well have had a sense of déjà vu when they tuned into the latest edition of Big Brother.

Sunday night’s highlights show saw the remaining 10 housemates split into two “districts” as part of a challenge which served as a tie-in with the new Hunger Games film The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

One part of the challenge saw Tom and Jenkin going head-to-head in an endurance task, in which they had to use ropes to keep two boulders aloft for as long as possible.

Tom strikes a pose in his Hunger Games-inspired costume Shutterstock for Big Brother

Whichever housemate lost their grip, and let the boulders drop to the ground first, forfeited the challenge, and the point went to the other team.

If that sounds at all familiar, it might be because – in an unfortunate coincidence – this just happened to be the first challenge in the BBC’s reboot of Survivor, which began airing last week.

The cast of Survivor test their strength BBC/Remarkable

And we weren’t the only ones who noticed…

They did this exact task on Survivor.#BigBrotherUK #BBUK — Jimmy Mack (@jimmy_m_a_c_k) November 5, 2023

Didn’t they do this endurance task in Survivor last week? #bbuk — Yinrun Huang Media and Updates (@BEAsayshello) November 5, 2023

Sorry but why has #BBUK got the exact same challenge as last week's #SurvivorUK ???? — Ruairidh Pritchard (@RooPritchard) November 5, 2023

Wasn’t this challenge on Survivor last week? #bbuk — Michael 💜 (he/they) (@MichaelM238) November 5, 2023

Didn't we just see the same task on Survivor? #bbuk #bigbrother — 9VicMan (@9VicMan) November 5, 2023

The Hunger Games-inspired challenge ended with Chanelle being chosen to receive immunity in this week’s eviction, while birthday boy Jenkin was put up for the public vote by his teammates.

Viewers will discover who he’s up against when nominations take place later in the week – with the remaining contestants making their choices face-to-face for the first time this series.

Over the weekend, Paul and Dylan became the fifth and sixth housemates to be eliminated from the show, with Trish and Noky both being saved in the public vote ahead of the double eviction.

