Big Brother Fans Had A Huge Surprise During The Love Island Final

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Ricky Darko/ITV

Love Island has finished but ITV reminded fans that it has another huge reality TV offering coming later this year during Monday night’s live final.

The Mallorca villa has closed its doors again, with Sammy Root and Jess Harding scooping the £50,000 prize, but another iconic residence is set to reopen later in 2023.

During the Love Island finale, ITV2 aired a teaser for Big Brother’s long-awaited return which revealed the latest incarnation of the show’s iconic eye logo.

The eye has been given a makeover fitting for 2023, featuring bright pops of colour and icons with lips, a broken heart, an exclamation mark and a hashtag.

The promo also featured a remix of Big Brother’s famous theme tune, which had been used since the show began in 2000.

As well as airing the short trailer on ITV2, the broadcaster aired it simultaneously on ITV1, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe.

Fans soon shared their excitement online – although the eye design has proven to be divisive:

Okay it’s not the worst eye in the world?



Just happy to have #BigBrother back! pic.twitter.com/RFggXm1p6S — LEEANNE. August 3!!!! 🎉 Season 2!! (@heartstopper84) July 31, 2023

we’ve waited almost 5 years for this moment pic.twitter.com/hOhehD3KCo — dylan (@plastikhearts) July 31, 2023

Well, this is exciting but also anxiety inducing! Good luck to the new housemates... you'll need it. (S17 rules 😆👁) — A.J.West 📚 (@AJWestAuthor) August 1, 2023

Ugly, bring back this style for the eye pic.twitter.com/w2HoywZi5C — Adam (@alittlebitadam) July 31, 2023

I love the eye and I'm so glad they kept the theme tune, it wouldn't be the same without it. — Bunty Brewster 🌻 (@BuntyBrewster) August 1, 2023

Please there’s still time to reconsider this eye design. It’s not appealing at all 🥴 — Ryan (@TweetMeRyan) July 31, 2023

Can't wait!! I've missed this show since the channel 5 era ended!! Bring it on!! 😍💕 #BBUK — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) July 31, 2023

I’M SO HAPPY IT’S BACK, but the eye could be better! ♥️ idc. I’m watching!!!! — Chance Pryor (@ChancePryor08) July 31, 2023

ITV is yet to confirm Big Brother’s exact air date but we do know it will be on our screens this year, suggesting a September or October premiere.

The series will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. A companion show, in the same vein as Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, will also air, while an ITVX live stream will allow viewers to keep an eye on the contestants “into the small hours”.

Big Brother’s return comes five years after the regular series was dropped by Channel 5.