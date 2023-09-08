ITV's New Big Brother Teaser Sees The Return Of One Iconic Feature

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best ITV

ITV2 has unveiled the first promo for the long-awaited return of Big Brother.

The clip opens with the show’s new hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, impersonating the voice of Marcus Bentley, who served as Big Brother’s narrator throughout its years on both Channel 4 and Channel 5.

As the pair try to mimic his North East accent, Marcus is then heard declaring in his unmistakable tones: “8.49pm… AJ and Will should stick to presenting.”

The 30-second teaser ends with Marcus resuming his iconic narration, as he announces: “Big Brother sees it all. The ultimate social experiment returns this October on ITV2 and ITX.”

AJ is no stranger to the Big Brother franchise, having previously fronted one season of companion show Bit On The Side with Rylan Clark, before he was appointed its sole host.

Marcus first lent his voice to Big Brother for the 11 years it aired on Channel 4, during which Davina McCall was its host.

He then made the jump with the show when it moved to Channel 5, with Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling initially succeeding Davina on presenting duties, before Emma Willis took over.

After 19 series – and 22 seasons of its celebrity counterpart – Big Brother aired for the final time on Channel 5 in 2018.

In the five years since, the game-changing reality show has still been at the centre of plenty of conversation, most notably when Channel 4 aired a series of specials to commemorate its 20th anniversary in 2020, reuniting Davina with Emma and former spin-off hosts Rylan and Dermot O’Leary.