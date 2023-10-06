Who Fancies A Snoop Around The Brand New Big Brother Garden?

Big Brother has got a brand new house for the ITV2 reboot Matt Frost/ITV

If you’re a long-standing Big Brother fan, then we don’t need to tell you that the reveal of the house is always one of the most exciting parts leading up to a new series.

But with BBUK having been off air for the last five years and ITV2′s much-anticipated reboot coming from a brand new location, curiosity to see the show’s new home is bigger than ever.

Well, we’re pleased to report that the wait is finally over.

ITV bosses have released the first look at the new garden in a series of pictures that prove they’ve really put the effort into the design for the show’s new era.

There’s a hot tub – the scene of many memorable moments in previous series – which is topped up using water from a special rainfall collector, while there is also a cosy seating area for the new housemates to gossip.

It has also been reported that while any smokers among contestants will be able to smoke outside but it won’t be shown on screen, meaning they will have to go for a cigarette alone – much like how Love Island also operates.

The rest of the house – which has been newly built for the reboot – is set to be revealed in due course, with producers previously teasing it will be the “best ever”.

In a Big Brother UK first, the living area will be double height, with a mezzanine over looking it, while it has also been confirmed there will be a brand new Diary Room for the housemates to let loose in.

Unlike the previous incarnation of the house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood – which was demolished after Channel 5 axed Big Brother in 2018 – the new house has been constructed inside an existing TV studio, rather than being a purpose-built abode.

It is located at the Garden Studios in north west London, where there will also be an outdoor set for new co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best to welcome the new housemates and present the live evictions from.