Almost 30 Years Later, Just How 'Excellent' Was Bill And Ted's First Adventure?

I made the mistake of telling the office I’d never seen ‘Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ the other day, which - as you can imagine - prompted a chorus of groans from everyone in earshot.

Released in 1989, the film, along with its sequel, now has a cult following, with fans celebrating this week when it was announced that its stars, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, were reuniting for a third film.

Having now finally sat down and watched it, just how “excellent” are Bill And Ted’s adventures?

For starters, more than any other film I’ve seen released in that decade, ‘Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ is chock full of 80’s nostalgia, to the point that at times it’s like watching a parody.

If you didn’t know better, you would literally think you were watching a ‘Stranger Things’-esque modern period piece set in the 80s, from the music to the lingo and, of course, the fashion (sidenote: why did no one tell me that Alex Winter spends almost the entire film in a crop-top? Here for it).

Not that this nostalgia-fest is a bad thing, of course. If anything, it’s great that a film that focuses around time travel has so many references to the time it was made, meaning that later generations get a double-dose of history when they watch.