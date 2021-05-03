Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Separation

Bill and Melinda Gates, the chairs and founders of their eponymous research foundation, announced on Monday they are ending their marriage.
The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, the company’s former general manager, have been married for 27 years.
“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but no longer believer we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”
Bill Gates is recognised as one of the wealthiest people in the world and held the title as the world’s richest person for several years until he was usurped by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
The Gateses share a mansion in Medina, Washington, as their primary residence.
Bill Gates came under fire last month when he spoke out against lifting patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines, which many activists have been calling for in the wake of a deadly coronavirus surge in India. Gates said he was concerned that moving production to new factories outside the US would risk a problem in manufacturing, while critics accused him of trying to protect the intellectual property laws he continues to profit from.
