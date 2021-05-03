Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Separation

Bill and Melinda Gates, the chairs and founders of their eponymous research foundation, announced on Monday they are ending their marriage.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, the company’s former general manager, have been married for 27 years.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but no longer believer we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”