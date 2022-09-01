Bill Turnbull, Former BBC Breakfast Presenter, Has Died At The Age Of 66

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66, his family has said.

The presenter announced he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, and said he had been taking cannabidiol to tackle his symptoms.

Bill was filmed smoking cannabis with a vape for a Channel 4 documentary – Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive – following his attempts to find suitable treatment.

In his final years he presented a weekend radio show on Classic FM and appeared as a guest presenter on The One Show.

Bill Turnbull Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

On a number of occasions in 2020 and 2021, Bill reunited with his former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid as a guest presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The pair fronted Breakfast together until 2014, when Susanna left to join ITV.

In October 2021 he announced he was taking “a leave of absence” from his weekend programme on Classic FM for “health reasons”.

Across a four-decade career, he presented from the front line of British and foreign politics, as well as hosting an array of lighter gameshows and religious programmes.

Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid on the set of BBC Breakfast. Jeff Overs via Getty Images

Born on January 25 1956 in Guildford, Surrey, William Robert Jolyon Turnbull was educated at Eton College and later attended the University of Edinburgh where he was editor of the student paper.

He started his broadcasting career at Scotland’s Radio Clyde in 1978.

He joined the BBC as a reporter for the Today programme in 1986 before becoming a correspondent for BBC’s Breakfast Time two years later.

Memorable stories he filed included the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 and the Romanian revolution of 1989.

In 1990, he became a correspondent for BBC News and reported from more than 30 countries.

During his four-year stint as the Washington correspondent, he covered the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the OJ Simpson trial and there was also a rain-drenched appearance on Breakfast during a hurricane in Florida.

BBC Breakfast presenters (left to right) Bill Turnbull, Louise Minchin, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. BBC via PA Media

After moving back to the UK in 1997, Bill became one of the main presenters on BBC News 24, as it was called back then.

He also worked for BBC Radio 5 Live, including presenting Weekend Breakfast.

He joined BBC Breakfast in 2001 as a presenter alongside Sian Williams.

They worked together until 2012 when Sian departed after the programme moved from London to Salford.

During those 15 years, the nation had woken up to Bill’s calm, reassuring manner.

As a household name, Bill made numerous television appearances away from Breakfast.

He was a presenter on BBC One’s long-running Songs Of Praise.

Mark Makela via Getty Images

In 2005, he competed as a contestant in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered with Karen Hardy, he was the seventh celebrity voted off the show.

He also participated in ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?; the BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind, Would I Lie To You?, Pointless Celebrities, Room 101 and Through The Keyhole, and he appeared in dictionary corner on Channel 4’s Countdown.

Arguably his most famous role came in a 2011 Doctor Who episode, The Wedding Of River Song, in which he played himself.

His passion for beekeeping led to the 2011 publication of his book The Bad Beekeepers Club, a humorous account of the ups and downs of the hobby.

He is survived by his wife Sarah, who he married in March 1988, and their three children.