Billie Eilish Reveals Her Childhood Crush Was Buffy. Cue A Killer Response From Sarah Michelle Gellar

All of Billie Eilish’s childhood dreams came true when she responded to a fan’s question about her childhood crush.

The Bad Guy singer put out a ‘ask me a question’ call on Instagram to her 102 million followers on Wednesday when one fan asked who her childhood celebrity crush was.

Billie responded with a photo on her Instagram Story of Sarah Michelle Gellar in her role as Buffy Summers in the 90s supernatural teen drama, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

It wasn’t long before the US actor got word of Billie’s crush and got back to the singer with an absolutely killer response.

“I’m dead. That’s all,” Sarah shared in a post on her Instagram.

“I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”

Billie was almost lost for words, simply replying: “Um oh my god.”

Last week, Billie laughed off an onstage tumble as she headlined the second Saturday of Coachella.

The singer was performing at the US music festival when she tripped over a piece of fire safety equipment in the darkness between songs.

Billie told fans in the crowd in California that she had fallen flat on her face after finishing up one of her numbers.

She could be heard crying out, before laughing and saying: “I just ate shit! Ouch. You guys, I just ate ass up here.