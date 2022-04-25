Billie Eilish Laughs Off Onstage Fall At Coachella: 'I Just Ate S***'

Billie Eilish performing on the Coachella stage on Saturday Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Billie Eilish laughed off an onstage tumble as she headlined the second Saturday of Coachella.

The Bad Guy singer was performing at the US music festival when she tripped over a piece of fire safety equipment in the darkness between songs.

Billie told fans in the crowd in California that she had fallen flat on her face after finishing up one of her numbers.

She could be heard crying out, before laughing and saying: “I just ate shit! Ouch. You guys, I just ate ass up here.

“I’m good. It was dark. I tripped on the fucking fire thing.”

omg she really ate shit pic.twitter.com/nhPqdgduRr — ana misses billie (@learnedt0fly) April 24, 2022

She later added: “I went… and fell right on my face.”

The 20-year-old Oscar winner played an explosive set that involved the use of a crane as she sang hit Ocean Eyes, seeing her raised 20ft into the air to hover over the crowd.

There was a duet with her brother and co-writer Finneas and a compilation of home videos, while she also brought out Paramore singer Hayley Williams as a surprise guest to perform a rendition of Misery Business.