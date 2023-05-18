Billie Eilish And Rocker Jesse Rutherford Split After Less Than A Year

Billie Eilish’s monthslong relationship with the Neighbourhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford has reportedly reached a dead end.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Bad Guy singer confirmed the breakup to Page Six, saying that “Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

First linked in October, the pair were most recently spotted together in mid-April during the Coachella music festival in California. Earlier this month, Eilish attended New York’s Met Gala alone.

From the start of their romance, Eilish, now 21, and Rutherford, 31, faced criticism over their 10-year age difference.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford arrive at an Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12. via Associated Press

Instead of ignoring the topic, the couple decided to poke fun at the controversy. On Halloween, they goaded detractors by dressing like a baby and an old man in an Instagram photo together.

Eilish swooned over the relationship in a November interview with Vanity Fair, saying, “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

Explaining how she considered the romance an accomplishment, she said, “I managed to get … to a point in my life … where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

The pop star’s brother and recording partner, Finneas O’Connell, remarked on the relationship in December.