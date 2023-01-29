Katy Perry Cringes As She Recalls Turning Down The Chance To Work With A Pre-Fame Billie Eilish

Katy Perry in 2023 and Billie Eilish in 2017 /1027KIISFM/Taylor Hill/Getty

Katy Perry was left cringing as she recalled turning down the chance to work with Billie Eilish before the singer found international fame.

In a TikTok video posted on 102.7 KIIS FM’s account, the California Gurls singer was heard revealing someone on her team sent her an email with the demo version of Billie’s song Ocean Eyes, recorded when she was still a teenager.

“She sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her’,” Katy said, revealing the undisclosed person had been “working with me” at Unsub, the record label she founded in 2014.

The Roar singer continued: “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl. And I was like, ‘Meh, boring’.”

For those unfamiliar with Billie’s trajectory, Ocean Eyes ended up becoming a huge smash for the then-teenage singer, leading to her signing with Interscope and releasing her first EP Don’t Smile At Me.

Since then, Billie has become one of the most prolific singers on the planet, releasing two chart-topping albums, scooping seven Grammy wins and even an Oscar for her James Bond them No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish in November 2022 Robert Smith via Getty Images

“Big mistake,” Katy admitted. “Huge mistake. Don’t let this hit the internet.”

The two singers’ paths would eventually cross again, with Katy briefly appearing in Billie’s 2021 documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom e a cantora Billie Eilish nos bastidores do festival #Coachella pic.twitter.com/qyfXqzpKSQ — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) April 15, 2019

“Congrats, I’m so proud of you,” Katy told the Bad Guy singer, before adding: “I wanted to say, this is going to be wild for 10 years. If you ever wanna talk… because this is a weird ride.”

