Katy Perry has revealed one her biggest peeves about living with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Firework singer, who has been dating the British actor since 2016 and has a 17-month-old daughter with him, has given a little insight into the Perry/Bloom household, including one of the actor’s worst habits.

And no, it’s not leaving the toilet seat up, but we reckon it’s still up there.

“He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don’t, and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth,” she told Heart Breakfast.

“But he leaves the floss everywhere.”

“On my side of the bed, and in the car and on the kitchen table,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘There [are] bins everywhere!’”

Despite her floss woes, Katy went on to share with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden what she bought Orlando for his 45th birthday last week.

“I gave him a child, which is a big gift,” she began. “He’s really into boy toys. He loves his Bronco… I gave him a mini version of the Bronco, like an automatic mini version of his car.

“And then he also loves to go roaming out into the woods into unchartered territory path so I got him a lot of gear for his car.

