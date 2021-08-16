Orlando Bloom Has Got Naked In Public Again, Minus The Paddle Board This Time

They might be five years old, but we still haven’t fully recovered from those naked paddle board photos of Orlando Bloom, and now he’s at it again.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s love of stripping off in public clearly shows no sign of waning, after he shared a series of snaps and a video of him skinny-dipping on Instagram on Sunday.

The 44-year-old British actor shared footage of his impressive (ahem) backstroke, but it was the final pic of him standing in his birthday suit on the edge of a lake that raised the most eyebrows.

However, unlike those naked paddle board pics that went viral back in 2016, this time Orlando left a little to the imagination, covering up his derriere with a well-placed peach emoji.