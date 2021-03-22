Orlando Bloom's Breakfast Ritual Is Raising A Lot Of Eyebrows

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but according to actor Orlando Bloom, morning food rituals can be quite specific.

The Lord of the Rings star shared his day in a life with The Sunday Times, and got people talking about his brekkie habits. “I like to earn my breakfast,” he said, explaining he starts with “green powders” that he mixes with “brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein”.

He added: “It’s all quite LA, really,” before describing how he’ll then head off for a hike while listening to Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots. By 9am, Bloom will eat brekkie, “which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips”.

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof.



Is it really not?

https://t.co/nZdA4F6IKZ pic.twitter.com/m2n2anZfNt — dan barker (@danbarker) March 21, 2021

Smoothies, tea, porridge – we get. But as you can imagine, the specificity of Bloom’s routine left people on Twitter raising a few eyebrows. (If it’s even true.)

good morning but not to Orlando Bloom’s breakfast — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 21, 2021

Instead, people shared their own breakfast routines – and what they do to “earn” breakfast.

“I like to earn my breakfast so the night before I have my partner hide my phone somewhere in the house and when I find it I order a few McMuffins on Just Eat”#OrlandoBloom — Darren McCarthy (@TheDazeel) March 21, 2021

Me laughing with others at Orlando Bloom’s breakfast regime after consuming half a bag of Tangfastics this morning. pic.twitter.com/0hqXjZiJNL — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) March 21, 2021

Much like #OrlandoBloom, I also like to earn my breakfast. This morning, I walked ALL the way to the kitchen to get two blueberry hot cross buns. Toasted. With heaps of butter. Could have done with a sprinkling of brain octane oil, but we're out. It's all quite London, really. — Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) March 22, 2021

in light of Orlando Bloom’s daily routine I feel I have to release mine. I wake up, eat cake, work, eat pasta, work, tiktok, work, eat more pasta, tiktok, work, sleep. sometimes if I am feeling charitable I also talk to other humans — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) March 21, 2021

I reject Orlando Bloom's breakfast and embrace THE WAFFLE pic.twitter.com/J4CLvwqxib — Sharon Hanley (@sharonlhanley) March 21, 2021

Another Twitter user mocked: “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some salt and vinegar Discos that I mix with a Chomp, a drink of four-day-old Irn-Bru that’s gone flat, and some Dairylea triangles.

“It’s all quite Scotland, really.”

Me & Orlando Bloom have the exact same morning routine pic.twitter.com/7AYtfUVgU8 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 21, 2021

Bloom’s breakfast isn’t the only food trend doing the rounds. TikTok’s favourite new brekkie created by @natures_food is a dish he dubs ‘Nature’s Cereal’.

It contains pomegranate seeds, coconut water, a handful of blackberries, blueberries and strawberries. The 30-second video has amassed 5.6 million views since it debuted and it’s even been endorsed by singer Lizzo herself, but isn’t this essentially unblended fruit smoothie? We’re not sure we’re on board.