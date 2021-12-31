Katy Perry Brings 2021 To A Fitting End By Performing With A Singing Poo In Las Vegas

If there’s one thing you can count on Katy Perry for, it’s putting on an elaborate and eye-catching show.
And when the chart-topping singer kicked off her new Las Vegas residency Play this week, she was on fine form, serving up the camp and cartoonish wardrobe and unique staging that helped make her one of the most popular artists of her generation.
There’s one particular section of the show that’s really caught Katy’s fans’ attention since her first performance on Wednesday night, though.
As well as sections that see her performing on a giant beer can and interacting with a talking Covid mask, one portion of the show took place in an oversized bathroom.
During a rendition of her number one hit California Gurls, Katy could be seen twerking on an oversized pile of toilet paper, next to a giant orange toilet.
As if that wasn’t enough, there was also a cameo from an actual puppet poo, who pops out of the loo (complete with a corn kernel “gold tooth”), to adlib alongside Katy.
Yes, you read that correctly. Katy Perry can be seen singing with an anthropomorphic poo in her Las Vegas show. And be honest… you want to see some footage, don’t you?
Katy’s Play residency began on Wednesday night, with two eight-show legs currently scheduled between then and March 2022.
The setlist consists of hits from throughout Katy’s career, including number one hits I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls and Roar.
It also features fan favourite deep cuts like Walking On Air and Lost, as well as tracks from her 2020 album Smile.