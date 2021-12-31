Katy Perry Brings 2021 To A Fitting End By Performing With A Singing Poo In Las Vegas

Katy Perry and her new friend performing in Las Vegas Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

If there’s one thing you can count on Katy Perry for, it’s putting on an elaborate and eye-catching show.

And when the chart-topping singer kicked off her new Las Vegas residency Play this week, she was on fine form, serving up the camp and cartoonish wardrobe and unique staging that helped make her one of the most popular artists of her generation.

Advertisement

There’s one particular section of the show that’s really caught Katy’s fans’ attention since her first performance on Wednesday night, though.

As well as sections that see her performing on a giant beer can and interacting with a talking Covid mask, one portion of the show took place in an oversized bathroom.

Advertisement

During a rendition of her number one hit California Gurls, Katy could be seen twerking on an oversized pile of toilet paper, next to a giant orange toilet.

As if that wasn’t enough, there was also a cameo from an actual puppet poo, who pops out of the loo (complete with a corn kernel “gold tooth”), to adlib alongside Katy.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly. Katy Perry can be seen singing with an anthropomorphic poo in her Las Vegas show. And be honest… you want to see some footage, don’t you?

2021 has been an absolutely batshit crazy year so it only makes sense that it closes with katy perry dancing to california gurls next to a giant toilet accompanied by a human dressed as a poo https://t.co/99iRysVM9p — Ben Johns (@ben_johns) December 30, 2021

katy perry’s vegas residency including a singing poo that has a corn kernel as a tooth…high art



pic.twitter.com/8woZBKmJGz — Qᴜɪɴɴ (@QuinnKeaney) December 30, 2021

Katy Perry climbing giant toilet rolls to sing to a giant poo wasn't something I thought I'd see on here until at least 2024. https://t.co/w8a93s1dWd — Mark (@mabmab71) December 30, 2021

"You're ready to be flushed, hello Mr. Poo. You look healthy, like you eat a lot of fiber. Don't be shy folks, everybody poos"



KATY PERRY I LOVE YOU — Rob's crow (@kswiftthegreat) December 30, 2021

Katy’s Play residency began on Wednesday night, with two eight-show legs currently scheduled between then and March 2022.

The setlist consists of hits from throughout Katy’s career, including number one hits I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls and Roar.

It also features fan favourite deep cuts like Walking On Air and Lost, as well as tracks from her 2020 album Smile.