Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Accidentally Insulted Katy Perry After Inauguration Performance

Chrissy Teigen has revealed how she accidentally ended up insulting Katy Perry following the singer’s performance at the US inauguration earlier in the year. The model and social media personality’s husband, John Legend, and Katy were both among the performers in a special broadcast after Joe Biden was sworn in as US leader in January. Katy closed the show with a unique rendition of her song Firework in Washington DC, which ended with Biden and vice president Kamala Harris watching a stunning fireworks display from the White House.

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images Katy Perry performing in January

However, Chrissy has admitted that after the performance, she ended up making quite the faux pas while chatting to Katy. Playing a game with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy revealed: “I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things. “I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn’t seen Katy for so long.” Trying to compliment the chart-topping star on her performance, Chrissy told her: “Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful. “I think she heard that I said I hate Firework, like the song,” Chrissy said. “I wanted to die, I felt so bad. ‘No, no, no, not Firework’.”

During the same interview, Chrissy recalled mistaking Oscar nominee Michael Keaton for a waiter when she bumped into him at the Golden Globes a few years ago. “I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne,” she recalled. “I just went up and took it and I said, ‘thank you’. And John goes, ‘that was Michael Keaton’.” Ouch.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Michael Keaton, not to be confused with a waiter