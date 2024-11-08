Billie Eilish Slams Donald Trump As A 'Convicted Predator' At Nashville Show

After the Republican was declared the 47th president of the U.S., the singer paused her concert Wednesday night to slam Trump as a “convicted predator.”

In fan-filmed footage shared on TikTok, Eilish told the crowd that she even thought about canceling her show due to Trump’s win but decided against it.

“It’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now,” she said.

The Lunch singer went on to sympathise with the women in the audience who have been abused, telling them, “I want you to know that you’re safe with me, and you’re protected here, and that you are safe in this room.”

“And the song that we’re about to do is … about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through,” she continued. “To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”

Eilish then criticised Trump, calling him “someone who hates women so deeply” before dedicating her 2022 song “TV” — which references Roe v. Wade being overturned, something that Trump has taken credit for — to all the women in the crowd.

“I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that — God, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America,” Eilish said. “So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

Last year, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing author and journalist E. Jean Carroll in the ’90s. Multiple women have also accused him of sexual assault or harassment.