Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Tribute To Her Mum On Star Wars Day

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd has paid a special tribute to the late actor and author in honour of Star Wars Day.
On Tuesday – which happened to be “May the fourth” – Billie posted a picture of her baby son, Kingston, sporting a knitted hat that resembled Princess Leia’s iconic bun hairstyles.
She also revealed that Kingston was watching his grandmother on screen in the original Star Wars trilogy, while wearing a babygrow emblazoned with the image of Carrie Fisher in character as Princess Leia.
Posting the photo on Instagram, Billie also spelled out “May the fourth” in emojis, in the same way Carrie used to write her tweets in her final years.
Carrie died in December 2016, and appeared in the last two Star Wars films posthumously, using old footage of her in character as Leia.
While the mother and daughter pair shared the screen in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Billie also served as a stunt double for her mum in special scenes recorded for the ninth instalment in the sci-fi saga, The Rise Of Skywalker.
As well as Star Wars, Billie Lourd’s acting credits include two series of American Horror Story, the teen comedy Booksmart and the recent Will & Grace reboot.
Her Will & Grace appearance was particularly poignant as she played the granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, her real-life grandmother, who died within days of Carrie Fisher in 2016.
Billie gave birth to her son, Kingston Fisher, in September 2020. She is currently engaged to Kingston’s father, fellow actor Austen Rydell.