Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Tribute To Her Mum On Star Wars Day

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd has paid a special tribute to the late actor and author in honour of Star Wars Day.

On Tuesday – which happened to be “May the fourth” – Billie posted a picture of her baby son, Kingston, sporting a knitted hat that resembled Princess Leia’s iconic bun hairstyles.

She also revealed that Kingston was watching his grandmother on screen in the original Star Wars trilogy, while wearing a babygrow emblazoned with the image of Carrie Fisher in character as Princess Leia.

Posting the photo on Instagram, Billie also spelled out “May the fourth” in emojis, in the same way Carrie used to write her tweets in her final years.