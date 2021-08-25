Billy Connolly Says Challenges Of Parkinson's Disease Are 'Getting Worse'

He said: “I have done my stand-up, I did it for 50 years, I did it quite well and it is time to stop.

“My illness, my Parkinson’s disease, has rendered me different. It would either mean renewing what I do and doing something else, or give up what I did and that’s what I’ve done.

“Why do I like to make people laugh? Because it is a jolly thing, it is good for you and it is good for them.

“It is a dynamite thing to be able to do, to get a laugh out of someone.”

He added: “Since the Parkinson’s I’m still the same in many ways, but I don’t think as sharply as I need to to be a stand-up.

“I’ve done 50 years and that’s plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do.”